Beth Tweddle surprises seven-year-old fan Niamh Brown, a gymnastics fanatic who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last summer.

Niamh, from Tameside near Manchester, has been attending classes at her local gymnastics club since she was four years old.

Her parents, Darrell and Julia, told BBC Sport that when she was told about the cancer, the only thing she cried about was the prospect of missing her beloved gymnastics.

