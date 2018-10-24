Sarah Davies is hoping to compete for weightlifting glory at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this summer, while at the same time proving that beauty and brawn are not mutually exclusive.

The former Miss Leeds recently took an individual bronze as England secured victory in the annual Tri-Nations tournament against Sweden and Norway as the team warmed up for Glasgow.

A rising star in weightlifting, Sarah has her sights set Glasgow and the 2016 Olympics in Rio, however, she is also training to be a PE teacher and hopes to inspire others to take up weightlifting as a sport.

