My Sporting Life: Rhona Martin

Rhona Martin is a former British curling star. She captained the Scotland women's team at both the European and World Championships, but is most famous as the skip of the Great Britain team that won gold at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

She retired in 2007 and moved into coaching and in 2010 was appointed the head coach of the British and Scottish women's curling performance squad.

