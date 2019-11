Eddie 'the Eagle' Edwards is a British skier who in 1988 became the first competitor to represent Great Britain in Olympic ski jumping.

At the time he was the British ski jumping record holder and the world number nine in amateur speed skiing.

He competed in both the 70m and 90m events, finishing last in both events, but earned international fame.

If you have been inspired by Eddie's incredible journey

