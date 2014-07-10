Becoming Bollywood by Ryan Ralph

An unexpected mix of contrasting cultures are explored in this thought-provoking film, as a Bollywood dance group in Northern Ireland prepare for the Hindu festival of Diwali.

Northern Irish dancer, Jayne Smyth, talks about how she got into Bollywood dancing and how her involvement in the activity has introduced her to a different experience of the Asian culture.

Becoming Bollywood is by filmmaker Ryan Ralph. You can find out more about Ryan on his BBC Three Fresh profile.

