A childhood love of Gladiators, a desire to be good at surfing & learning to juggle.

Get to know some of the Women's England Rugby team a little better in our Quick-fire Q&A with captain Katy McLean and teammate Sarah Hunter.

The Women's Rugby world cup is on 1 - 17 August in Paris, where both the England and Wales teams will be hoping for glory.

Go to our Rugby activity guide to find out how to get into the game.