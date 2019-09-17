Are you feeling heroic? Want to make a difference in your local community? Eddie Izzard, together with Join In, is on a quest to find real, local heroes to get involved in volunteering in all areas of sport.

Behind every athlete - elite or otherwise - is an army of volunteers. Aside from the actual duties they perform, their support is invaluable. Plus it's a great way to meet new people and feel connected to your community.

See our helpful guide to find out more about volunteering and how you can get involved.