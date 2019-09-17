From couch to sports coach

Whatever the sport, clubs big or small, they all rely on the good will of volunteers.

But what motivates people to get involved in grassroots sports?

BBC Get Inspired reporter Louise Andrew went to meet a teacher who was inspired to become a handball coach after watching the sport at the London Olympics.

If you know someone who has volunteered their time to help others participate in sport, then why not nominate them for BBC Scotland's Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award? Go to bbc.co.uk/unsunghero for more details.