Classes were put on hold at Heymann Primary School in Nottingham, as the school gathered to watch a Guinness World Record attempt.

Primary school teacher Miss Barnes, previously a Guinness World Record holder for the fastest time to complete 100 Eskimo rolls, took to the pool in a Kayak 20 years on from her first world record.

An Eskimo roll consists of using your core upper body strength to capsize a kayak and bring it back round a full 360 degrees to it's starting position. "It's really physical, you need to be quite strong and have a lot of core stability" says Miss Barnes.

Watch to find out if Helen was victorious and browse our activity guides to find a water sport for you.