Granny, 75, goes snowboarding

Norma Peace was born in Bury, Greater Manchester in 1939 and has always been a fan of 'mountain sports' - skiing and rock climbing from a young age.

Norma and her 81-year-old husband live in the Yorkshire village of Sutton-in-Craven and still ski abroad most years, but inspired by her snowboarding grandson Sam, 11, Norma decided to take up a new challenge in April this year.

She tells BBC Sport's Nick Hope how she now "loves" snowboarding and would recommend "anyone, of any age" gives it a go themselves.