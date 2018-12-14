Karate champion's Olympic hope

An Essex karate world champion tells BBC Look East his sport can one day become an Olympic discipline.

Steve Powell won gold at this year's Unified World Karate Championships, while a group of his students from the Essex Karate Association in South Woodham - starting from the age of six - brought home a further 10 medals between them.

There are multiple karate governing bodies in the world, and the World Karate Federation led a failed bid to be included in the 2020 Olympics.

Powell believes Olympic qualification would be easier to attain if the bodies worked together.

