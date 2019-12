Swimming coach Jill Stidever was named the BBC East Midlands Unsung Hero for 2014 after more than 50 years helping children with special needs learn to swim.

Colleagues, parents and some of the children she has inspired tell BBC East Midlands about why the "one-in-a million" Leicestershire-based coach deserves recognition.

In December, she went on to win the equivalent award at the Sports Personality of the Year ceremony in Glasgow.