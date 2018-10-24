Wrestler and actor Grado, who appeared in the BBC Scotland documentary Insane Fight Club, has been limbering up for BBC Scotland's Active Academy.

Why not come a long to one of the come-and-try sports sessions, which are running from 10-12 December at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

The Get Inspired event is primarily aimed at school pupils over the age of 16, but there's also an evening session open to all ages.

There will be come-and-try sessions in a wide range of activities from tennis and rugby to street dance and yoga. And each day there will be a sports star Q&A.

Find out how to get your place, or register a school party, by emailing activeacademy@bbc.co.uk.