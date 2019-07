A huge crowd of around 10,000 people witness the first-ever Cyclo Cross World Cup event to be hosted in the UK.

Britain's Nikki Harris claimed an impressive third-place finish in the women's race - held in Campbell Park, Milton Keynes - and won by Belgian Sanne Cant.

Countryman Kevin Pauwels took the men's title with the leading competitors telling BBC Sport's Nick Hope that they were "overwhelmed" by the "amazing" support and hope the event can become a regular Cyclo Cross World Cup fixture.