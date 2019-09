Stars including England hockey captain Kate Richardson-Walsh, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds and former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan praise the impact that volunteers and coaches have had on their sporting careers.

"We just couldn't have done it without all these people," says Richardson-Walsh.

If you have a sport volunteer that you'd like to thank, you can use the hashtag #BigThankYou to send them your thanks and show your appreciation for their efforts.