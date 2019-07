Imagine whizzing round a 250m oval track on a bicycle that has no brakes.

Track cycling was on offer to pupils who attended a BBC Get Inspired Active Academy event.

Cycling coach, and 2010 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, David Daniell led the session, and offered tips on how to overcome nerves when tackling the steep corners.

This is how they got on.

If you want to get involved in cycling then visit Get Inspired's cycling activity page for more information.