If you want to see a BBC Scotland reporter fall over attempting her first snowboarding trick then look no further. Get Inspired's Marion MacNeil was lucky enough to have three-time Olympian Lesley McKenna teach her how to take on a 'box' on Cairngorm Mountain.

Marion took up snowboarding when she turned 30 and almost eight years on thought it was time to improve. This is how her day on the slopes went.

For tips on how to get yourself on the slopes, take a look at our guide to getting into snowboarding.