BBC Sport

FA People's Cup: special goals, skills - and slips!

The first round of the inaugural FA People's Cup got off to a flying start; more than 30,000 players - men and women, boys and girls - enjoyed all the drama and fun.

All over the country there were great goals, jaw-dropping skill - and the odd slip-up. Here's a selection of some of the action that you sent us... did you make the cut?

*To those that made the semi-finals, keep uploading your FA People's Cup moments using #PeoplesCup. You could end up being the star of the next round!

Catch up on the action from the first round of the FA People's Cup.

Published
Section
BBC Sport
Subsection
Get Inspired