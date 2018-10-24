You may be more used to watching them sweating it out in the confines of a television or radio studio but now some of the BBC's best-known female presenters have got off their backsides to get active.

Very active.

Gabby Logan, Suzi Perry, Jo Whiley, Helen Skelton and Louise Minchin are just a few of the 21 familiar faces featured in our version of This Girl Can - a national campaign to inspire women of all ages to exercise.

From Kirsty Wark on a chest press machine and Suzi Perry kickboxing, to Arlene Phillips in a spin class and Anna Foster braving it in her swimming costume - they're all getting active.

The full list of familiar faces are (in alphabetical order): Angellica Bell; Rachel Burden; Cerrie Burnell; Jess Creighton; Tina Daheley; Anna Foster; Hazel Irvine; Gabby Logan; Stephanie McGovern; Louise Minchin; Naga Munchetty; Sally Nugent; Jacqui Oatley; Miquita Oliver; Suzi Perry; Arlene Phillips; Sonali Shah; Helen Skelton; Katie Thistleton; Kirsty Wark and Jo Whiley.

Do you want to get fitter? Use our Activity Finder to search activities for women near you.