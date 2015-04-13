Firefly Fisher amazes crowds around the world with his basketball tricks!

After breaking several records during high school, and receiving a scholarship to play at Siena College, Firefly made the world famous Harlem Globetrotters team in 2009.

"Basketball has made me a better individual", He says. "It's a game that helps you work on every part of your body."

For over 85 years the Harlem Globetrotters have been bringing fun and skill to the game of basketball. With it's mixed teams, comedy routines and clever tricks, the team have a reputation of inspiring people to the game.

Inspired to give basketball a try? Take a look at our guide for tips on where to start. If you are a keen enthusiast already, get in touch and tell us your story by tweeting us on @bbcgetinspired, visiting us on Facebook or email us on getinspired@bbc.co.uk.