"Dancing keeps kids healthy and fit, it works on their co-ordination and confidence and is a great way of kids to communicate with each other without having to use their voices" says Leanne Kirkwood, an instructor with Northern Ballet.

Leanne's workshop was just one of the sessions available at Dancing Beebies, an event that took place at Trinity Leeds where children and parents were treated to previews of the CBeebies and Northern Ballet production of The Elves and the Shoemaker.

Like Leanne says, dance is an activity for everyone, no matter how old or young you are. Take a look at our handy guide. to find out how you can get started.