Get Inspired has asked some familiar faces to tell us - honestly - how mindful they really are about their fitness, and how they fit exercise into their day.

Gina Yashere is next to reveal how she "gets her move on".

The comedian talks about how she recently discovered cycling and how, living in New York, it's a great way to get around.

To see who else is being #HonestAboutExercise find us on Facebook and Twitter. Inspire others. Share your story too.