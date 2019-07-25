Dan Atherton has been an inspiration to a generation of riders displaying his extraordinary bike handling skills. Here he tells us what makes Enduro mountain bike riding such a special sport.

"Enduro is the new grass roots racing" explains Dan.

In Enduro you ride up as well as down the hills. It can take you out into the wilderness so you can ride areas the downhill mountain bikers rarely see and the biggest plus is, it's affordable.

