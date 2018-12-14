The sight of judo taking place in a busy shopping mall was enough to throw Belfast shoppers and passers-by, literally.

The have-a-go coaching session was led by commonwealth games competitor, Mark Montgomery, who was joined by mixed martial artist, Leah McCourt and local Judo coach Mark Spence.

"Judo is a fantastic sport for women and children, for young and old" says McCourt who has introduced her five-year-old to the activity. "Anyone can get involved."

The session was held to promote the versatility of Judo, and demonstrate how adaptable it can be for all abilities and disabilities.

