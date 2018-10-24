One of the first things you need to learn if you are going to take up Roller Derby? How to stop!

Plough stops, hockey stops, derby stops and power slides. In the game of Roller Derby there are many ways hit, turn and block your way to skating dominance.

This video will give you all the tips you need from one of the UK's best Roller Derby players, Fay Roberts, who plays internationally for England and in the Rainy City Roller Girls league.

What are you waiting for? Get your skates on and take a look at our guide to Roller Derby.