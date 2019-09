Carl Eaton has collected the BBC Sport Unsung Hero award for the North West region after setting up and running Skelmersdale Mens Aces disability football club.

He helped set up the club up in 2009 despite the increasing debilitating effects of spina bifida and they now have up to 50 people turning out each week.

BBC North West Tonight's Stuart Pollitt reports.

If you would like to find out how to volunteer for a sports club near you, take a look at this handy guide.