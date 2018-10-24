Colin Lee, of Northampton-based football team Thorplands Club 81, has won the 2015 BBC East Unsung Hero Award.

The 76-year-old, still registered as a player, is general secretary of all 10 teams and responsible for organising all training sessions and weekly matches for around 140 members.

The BBC Get Inspired Sports Unsung Hero Award recognises and rewards outstanding contribution by individuals at the grassroots level of local sport, who give up their time on a voluntary basis so that sport can be played and enjoyed by people throughout the UK. Over 150 Unsung Heroes have been honoured over the last decade.

If you would like to find out how to volunteer for a sports club near you, take a look at this handy guide.