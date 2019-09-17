Have you ever wondered how to hold a BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award? Well wonder no more - Eddie Izzard and 2014 winner, Jill Stidever show you how.

The 78-year-old swimming instructor was last year's winner and she's back to tell us how well her winning the award was received across the nation.

Take a look at all of our Unsung Hero nominees for 2015.

The winner will be announced during this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year. The event kicks off at 18:50 GMT on BBC One.

