Belfast hosted two free days of sport and fitness taster sessions at the BBC Get Inspired Active Academy.

Cormac McCann from Belfast City Council said, the aim was to "inspire people to get involved in sport and physical activity."

"It's a fantastic idea," said Mark Montgomery. The Commonwealth games athlete was teaching judo to beginners at Belfast leisure centres.

Do you feel like taking up a new sport? Find out how to get involved by using our activity guides.