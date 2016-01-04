Belfast goes Camogie

BBC Get Inspired in partnership with Belfast City Council put on free 'Active Academy' sessions in the build up to Sports Personality of the Year 2015 and one of the sports on offer was the traditional female Irish game of Camogie.

Clare Dowdall from Ulster Camogie said girls aged between 13-16 years-old were the "target age" because that was the "drop out age."

For those of us who are unfamiliar with the sport of Camogie, Clare gives us a quick guide. She also explains why she feels everyone should get involved because it is "so community based" and the friends you make "stay with you for the rest of your life."

If you want to find out more about Camogie or how you can get involved, you can check out The Camogie Association's website or Ulster Camogie's club guide.