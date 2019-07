Do you want that sensation of riding but without the wind and the rain? Well it's time you tried out the rollers.

Here Great Britain star, Shanaze Reade, shows us the basics of how to ride rollers.

The BMX cyclist explains that it's all about keeping "composed, relaxed and focused" when you're on the rollers.

But just like all other techniques; practice is the only way to be perfect.

