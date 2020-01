Have you ever wondered what it would be like to get taught a new sport by a world champion?

Nick Bright went along to the BBC Get Inspired Active Academy in Belfast to do just that.

Nick was given a crash course in GAA handball by Aisling Reilly, who said: "If you have any type of hand-eye co-ordination, you will pick it up quickly."

To find out how to get involved with GAA handball, visit the official site.