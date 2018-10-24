Goal hero Rabin Omar made headlines when his club from the fourth tier of Scottish football dumped a Premiership side out of the Scottish Cup.

The news of Annan Athletic's 4-1 fourth-round win over Hamilton Academical was far-reaching.

Omar, the son of refugees from Iraqi Kurdistan, was featured in the local press there.

"There's a big following there now, my uncle tells me," said the Glasgow University student.

"A lot of them, when they are looking out for scores, will look out for Annan Athletic now."

Annan's dream ended in the fifth round though, when they lost 4-1 to Morton.

