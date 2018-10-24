At first sight it may seem an odd scene - a group of people walking with ski poles through a snow-free Glasgow park.

This is Nordic walking. By using poles, participants benefit from an arm and upper back work-out as well as involving their lower body muscles.

The technique is said to be similar to the upper body action of classic cross country skiing, or using a cross-trainer.

Philippa Porritt, of Nordic Walking UK, says participants burn 20-40% more calories than normal walking.

"It's just an enhancement of walking," she says. "You work more muscles, you get fitter and you can power up hills without even thinking about it."

