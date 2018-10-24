Meet Andrew Henderson, who was motivated to "try a different way of recovery" after breaking his leg in 2008 - and found a new sport as a result.

With a lot of dedication and practice he has become a four-time world champion in freestyle football.

"If you want to be the best at something you have to train harder than everyone else and smarter than everyone else." says Andrew.

The Freestyle Football Federation are launching a national teacher training scheme to inspire children to get involved in the sport and you can find out more here.

