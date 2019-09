Active Tuesday at the Alistair McCoist Complex in East Kilbride, is a fitness club that caters for the over-50s.

They play a range of sports including badminton, table tennis, volleyball and hockey.

"You smile from when come in until you go out," says Margaret McKay, "because you're having so much fun you don't realise you're exercising".

Reporter: Louise Andrew

If you are keen to get involved in some sport, have a look at our activity page.