Get ready for the finals day action from the FA People's Cup - live on the red button on Saturday, 26 March from 12:50-21:00 GMT.

The 4,300 teams who entered the tournament back in January to compete across 11 categories had been whittled down to just 90.

They competed in groups, with the winners progressing straight through to the finals - two of which were decided by penalty shootouts.

The day was covered by a special live text commentary and featured last-gasp winners, stunning goals, great celebrations and a wonderful sense of enjoyment and camaraderie.