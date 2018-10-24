Think you can’t run? Surprise yourself

Just because you don't run doesn't mean you can't.

If you can walk for half an hour, chances are that you can pick up the pace and give running or jogging a try.

BBC Get Inspired has teamed up with Public Health England's One You campaign to bring you the Couch to 5K Challenge, especially designed for people who have done little or no running.

And you won't be on your own - choose your trainer from some familiar faces. Radio DJ, Jo Whiley; comedian and actor, Sanjeev Kohli; 13 time Olympic and World Championship gold medallist, Michael Johnson and comedian Sarah Millican will talk you through your run and support you every step of the way.

Impress yourself. Take on the challenge.