Radio 1Xtra presenter Nick Bright went on a unique sporting journey with a group of Northern Irish teenagers - and you can see what happened in a special programme on iPlayer until the end of June 2016.

"Coming into this I was expecting a lot of stroppy teenagers who just didn't want to do it," Bright admitted.

"But actually, the participation was 100%. I met so many great characters during this journey and some of them make for great viewing."

Feeling inspired? There are events for all abilities so use this handy guide to find the best one for you.