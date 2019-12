"I think most people who knew me when I was in the forces did look at me as the 'fat little clerk in the corner'," admits Caroline Buckle.

At this year's Invictus Games, she will be competing in swimming, cycling, 100m sprint, shot put, discus and archery.

Find out how she got involved and what it means to her.

How to follow the 2016 Invictus Games on the BBC.

Feeling inspired? Discover how to get into disability sport with our special guide.