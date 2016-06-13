Nine different ways to handstand

You can dress it up with pom-poms, or do it under water, but Commonwealth Games gold medallist Steve Frew knows a handstand when he sees one.

We challenged the former Scottish gymnast to try a handstand with nine different groups to test his skills. But how will Parkour, aerial yoga or capoeira compare to the gymnastic rings? Watch and see.

Got a 10th way to handstand? Show us your preferred style on Saturday, 25 June by using #HandstandDay on social media and join the world in celebrating International Handstand Day.

Haven't done a handstand in years? Never been able to do one? Try the Make Your Move challenge that will not only improve your balance but will get your core muscles working too.

