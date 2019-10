FAW Trust community coach Rahoul Chowdhury loves getting kids from different backgrounds and cultures together for a kick about.

Rahoul Chowdhury got his coaching badges after a placement in the Welsh Football Trust and has never looked back.

"If we held a different sport it wouldn't get that community cohesion, which is key," he says. "Football is a thing to unite everybody together."

