A year on from the Tunisia beach attacks, friends remember Joel Richards, an inspiring young referee.

The 19-year-old was passionate about football and, after deciding to pursue a career in refereeing, was able - because of his age - to relate to players "on the right level".

His role as chair on the Birmingham County Football Association's Youth Council enabled him to facilitate and participate in workshops aimed at supporting and encouraging more young people to get into refereeing.

Those who have remembered Joel said he was one of the most positive people they had ever known.

A fund set up in his name raised more than £13,000 and a foundation has now been set up to help people struggling financially to get into football.

