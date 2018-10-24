Sixteen-year-old Jade Adams grew up with football-mad brothers.

One day she was encouraged to have a go herself through a community scheme targeting girls that Bangor City were running.

Jade quickly fell in love with the sport her brothers had bored her with time and time again.

She now plays for the Bangor women's team and helps to coach younger girls.

"Football is a special thing for me because it's fun, exciting and it's definitely made me more confident," she says. "I've made new friends and it's made me a better team player with lots of things - not just football."

Want more? Why not check out the ladies who helped save Llandudno FC or meet Lloyd Francis, who uses football to battle his learning disabilities..

If you'd like to find out about getting into football - playing or volunteering - read our special guide.