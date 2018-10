At a young age Noah was given a drug to help him, but the side affects lead to him becoming deaf.

Squash has helped him develop confidence on and off the court and now he says: "I want to get other deaf people and other kids playing squash."

"It's a community," explains Noah's dad. "And that community is very social, caring and welcoming the whole family.

"Squash is not a sport that makes deafness a disadvantage."

