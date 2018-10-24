The success of the Brownlee brothers at successive Olympic Games has helped triathlon boom at grassroots level, with the biggest growth in the number of eight to 15-year-olds taking up the sport.

There are many triathlons taking this place this weekend, including the final races in the Castle series, featuring more than 1,000 youngsters competing in the world's biggest children's triathlon.

Mike Bushell has been to Hever Castle to join them in training.

See the Get Inspired guide to find out how to get into triathlon yourself.