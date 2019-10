David Finney, who has been coaching at the Bridge Swimming Club in Redditch for 40 years, wins the BBC Unsung Hero award for the West Midlands.

The energetic 83-year-old has also coached Redditch Swimming Club since 1972, oversaw a badminton club on Sundays and has helped out at Stonehouse Gang Youth Club in Birmingham for 70 years.

