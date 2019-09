"It's very important that girls growing up realise this could be one of your professions," says Nottingham Wildcats basketball professional Ashley Harris.

One of her team-mates, Siobhan Prior, is also carrying her love of the sport into the school where she teaches.

BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell looks at the history of the game and growth of the women's game.

WATCH LIVE:Men's and women's basketball on the BBC

READ MORE: Find out how you can get into basketball with our inclusive guide