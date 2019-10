"She came to us and said to us 'If I buy a table would you like to have it for the village hall?'," says one of the Sancton Smashers table tennis club members. "Then she pointed out that she was a coach and we said 'Yes, Yes, Yes!'"

Sylvia Worth has transformed the lives of some people in the East Riding of Yorkshire and has been named the 2016 Unsung Hero for East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

