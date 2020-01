Vanessa Weedon-Jones, who has helped more than 30 women get into sailing, has won the BBC Unsung Hero award for the East.

Vanessa has worked tirelessly as a volunteer for sailing in the Cambridgeshire area, acting as a catalyst for positive change. Hunts Sailing Club, and Grafham Water have benefited enormously from her efforts.

